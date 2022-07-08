Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives $6.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the period. 54.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.08. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 2,254.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

