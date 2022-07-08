InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) rose 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.33. Approximately 17,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,221,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

INMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Get InMode alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.13.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in InMode by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of InMode by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of InMode by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of InMode by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in InMode by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.