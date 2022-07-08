Innova Tops One Day Volume of $1.00 (INN)

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One Innova coin can now be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. Innova has a total market cap of $232,419.62 and $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded up 68.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

