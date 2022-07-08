Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) Trading 0.3% Higher

Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.81. 14,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 50,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40.

Get Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.