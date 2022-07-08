Insider Buying: Careteq Limited (ASX:CTQ) Insider Buys A$16,000.00 in Stock

Careteq Limited (ASX:CTQ – Get Rating) insider Mark Simari acquired 200,000 shares of Careteq stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$16,000.00 ($10,958.90).
Mark Simari also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 13th, Mark Simari bought 120,598 shares of Careteq stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$13,627.57 ($9,333.95).
- On Monday, May 16th, Mark Simari bought 174,016 shares of Careteq stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$20,011.84 ($13,706.74).
- On Friday, May 6th, Mark Simari bought 172,386 shares of Careteq stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$18,617.69 ($12,751.84).
- On Friday, April 29th, Mark Simari bought 48,156 shares of Careteq stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$5,778.72 ($3,958.03).
