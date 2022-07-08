Insider Buying: Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CEO Acquires $100,000.00 in Stock

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) CEO Brett L. Pharr acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 2,079.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CASH. Raymond James downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

