Insider Buying: Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Director Acquires $31,000.00 in Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) Director Luke M. Beshar acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 198,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.13. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $9.16.
Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.13. Equities analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
Protara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.
