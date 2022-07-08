Insider Buying: Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Director Acquires $31,000.00 in Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) Director Luke M. Beshar acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 198,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.13. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $9.16.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.13. Equities analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 64,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.