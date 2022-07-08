Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,585,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,936,671.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $29,900.00.

TELA Bio stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. 20,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,112. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.44.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.13% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 108,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TELA shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

