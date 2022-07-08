Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,585,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,936,671.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00.
- On Thursday, June 30th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00.
- On Monday, June 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00.
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00.
- On Friday, June 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00.
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00.
- On Monday, June 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00.
- On Friday, June 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $29,900.00.
TELA Bio stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. 20,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,112. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.44.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 108,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TELA shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.
About TELA Bio (Get Rating)
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TELA Bio (TELA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.