Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) General Counsel Sells 1,324 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) General Counsel Lisa E. Storey sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total transaction of 11,823.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 56,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately 505,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at 9.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of 7.73 and a 12-month high of 23.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVCM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 19.36.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

