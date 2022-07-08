Insider Selling: Porvair plc (LON:PRV) Insider Sells £17,212.50 in Stock

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Rating) insider Ben Stocks sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 625 ($7.57), for a total transaction of £17,212.50 ($20,843.42).

PRV opened at GBX 620 ($7.51) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £286.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,384.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 577.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 632.51. Porvair plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 510 ($6.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 772 ($9.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Porvair’s payout ratio is 19.62%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Monday.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

