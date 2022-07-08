Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.34. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $88.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

