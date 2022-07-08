International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,364,000 after acquiring an additional 924,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,895,000 after purchasing an additional 261,118 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $1,025,028,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.12. 24,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,839,783. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.