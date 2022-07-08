International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.3% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.0% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 515,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,728,000 after buying an additional 24,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.6% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $117.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.38 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.95%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.18.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.