International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) PT Raised to C$18.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of International Petroleum stock opened at C$12.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43. International Petroleum has a 1 year low of C$4.98 and a 1 year high of C$14.06.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

