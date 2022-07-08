Internxt (INXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million

Internxt (INXT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 8th. Over the last week, Internxt has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. One Internxt coin can now be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00006065 BTC on popular exchanges. Internxt has a market cap of $1.49 million and $226,112.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004556 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,960.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002670 BTC.

About Internxt

INXT is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 1,119,294 coins. The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Internxt’s official website is internxt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

Buying and Selling Internxt

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

