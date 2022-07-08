Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Shares Gap Up to $27.89

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.89, but opened at $28.48. Interpublic Group of Companies shares last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 20,249 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Macquarie lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller purchased 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $224,970.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

