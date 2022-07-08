Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAS) Shares Down 1.3%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.87 and last traded at $65.97. 34,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 51,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.84.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.60.

