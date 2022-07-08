Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX):
- 7/7/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $3.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.00.
- 7/7/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.
- 7/7/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.
- 7/7/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.
- 7/7/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $16.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/23/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/27/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/27/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $10.00.
- 5/19/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/11/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/10/2022 – CytomX Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $10.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. 140,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,220. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $83.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. The company had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
