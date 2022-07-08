Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Symrise (SY1)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Symrise (FRA: SY1):

7/6/2022 – Symrise was given a new €107.00 ($111.46) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/4/2022 – Symrise was given a new €130.00 ($135.42) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/27/2022 – Symrise was given a new €129.00 ($134.38) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/23/2022 – Symrise was given a new €125.00 ($130.21) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/20/2022 – Symrise was given a new €113.00 ($117.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/20/2022 – Symrise was given a new €107.00 ($111.46) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/14/2022 – Symrise was given a new €108.00 ($112.50) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

6/6/2022 – Symrise was given a new €108.00 ($112.50) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/27/2022 – Symrise was given a new €125.00 ($130.21) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/26/2022 – Symrise was given a new €138.00 ($143.75) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/16/2022 – Symrise was given a new €115.00 ($119.79) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

5/10/2022 – Symrise was given a new €102.00 ($106.25) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

Shares of FRA SY1 traded down €1.30 ($1.35) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €108.30 ($112.81). 332,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Symrise AG has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($59.33) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($76.54). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €103.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €108.29.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

