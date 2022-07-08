IOTA (MIOTA) Hits Market Capitalization of $783.93 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $783.93 million and $11.21 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VITE (VITE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00063907 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

