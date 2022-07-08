IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) is Covea Finance’s 10th Largest Position

Covea Finance lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,625 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises 3.8% of Covea Finance’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Covea Finance owned 0.08% of IQVIA worth $34,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,943,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,241,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,769,000 after acquiring an additional 102,232 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,201,000 after acquiring an additional 132,455 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,976,000 after buying an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $509,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $218.85 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.17 and a 200 day moving average of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

