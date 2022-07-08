ironSource (NYSE:IS) Stock Price Down 4.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.6% during trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.70. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. ironSource traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 8,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,833,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ironSource by 55.1% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ironSource by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,819,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 669,058 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

