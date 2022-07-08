iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.94 and a 12 month high of $86.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.079 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.