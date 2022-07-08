iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.58. The stock had a trading volume of 52,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,909. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.94 and a 52-week high of $86.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.89 and its 200 day moving average is $83.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

