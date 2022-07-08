iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Boosted by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 143.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 53,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 786.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 32,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,441 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.79. 107,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,458,297. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.19. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.99 and a twelve month high of $118.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.