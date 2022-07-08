iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,858 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

IEFA traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $58.63. 8,515,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.59.

