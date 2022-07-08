iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 1.3% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $15,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,304,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $86.74 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.97 and a 200 day moving average of $96.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

