iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Acquired by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,571 shares during the quarter. iShares International Select Dividend ETF makes up 0.6% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,067.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

BATS:IDV opened at $26.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

