iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $62.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.41 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.