iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Stock Position Boosted by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 101.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,139,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $935,000.

NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $47.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $63.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $56.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

