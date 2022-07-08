iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of IWP stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.71. 5,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,622. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

