iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $232.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.10. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.