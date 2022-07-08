iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,096,000 after buying an additional 212,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,986,000 after buying an additional 134,436 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,725,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,931,000 after buying an additional 140,377 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,086,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,290,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $139.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.68 and its 200-day moving average is $150.61. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.18 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

