iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.84. The stock had a trading volume of 92,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,145. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.98.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

