Itiquira Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITQ) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.85. 65,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 41,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITQ. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Itiquira Acquisition by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 204,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,574,000. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 362,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 65,570 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Itiquira Acquisition by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 897,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies operating in the healthcare, education, consumer, and technology sectors primarily in Brazil.

