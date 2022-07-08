J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.85-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.28 billion-$8.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.01 billion.

NYSE SJM opened at $132.90 on Friday. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.61.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.

Several research firms have commented on SJM. Citigroup upped their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge lowered J. M. Smucker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 113,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after buying an additional 19,760 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.