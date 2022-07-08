J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.63) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.45) to GBX 230 ($2.79) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 270 ($3.27).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

SBRY opened at GBX 213.90 ($2.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 737.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 222.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 251.71. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 200.80 ($2.43) and a one year high of GBX 342 ($4.14).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 9.90 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.80), for a total transaction of £571,658.01 ($692,247.53).

J Sainsbury Company Profile (Get Rating)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.