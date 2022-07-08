Jeffery Westphal Sells 6,723 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $80,877.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,442,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,389.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jeffery Westphal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Jeffery Westphal sold 150,000 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,698,000.00.

Shares of Vertex stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $12.00. 147,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -596.00, a PEG ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.03 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 712.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex in the first quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vertex by 547.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex in the first quarter worth $153,000. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

