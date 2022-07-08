Jet2’s (JET2) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($19.98) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 104.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.38) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,602.50 ($19.41).

Get Jet2 alerts:

Shares of JET2 stock traded up GBX 22.80 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 806.60 ($9.77). The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,148. Jet2 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 739.55 ($8.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,434.19 ($17.37). The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,062.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,165.16.

In other news, insider Stephen Heapy purchased 6,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 801 ($9.70) per share, with a total value of £50,014.44 ($60,564.83).

Jet2 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.