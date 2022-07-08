JMP Securities Boosts Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $196.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $157.00 to $196.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGEN. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.15.

SGEN stock opened at $177.95 on Friday. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. Seagen’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 1,885 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $272,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,125,779.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,895 shares of company stock worth $11,250,285 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Seagen by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Seagen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

