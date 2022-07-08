Jonathan Dawson Buys 19,000 Shares of AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO) Stock

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Dawson bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 793 ($9.60) per share, for a total transaction of £150,670 ($182,453.38).

Shares of ASTO stock traded down GBX 15 ($0.18) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 780 ($9.45). The company had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,145. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,025.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,298.72. AssetCo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 650 ($7.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,149 ($26.02). The stock has a market cap of £112.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Monmouth, the United Kingdom.

