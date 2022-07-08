JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.05

Shares of JOST Werke AG (ETR:JST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €34.05 ($35.47) and last traded at €35.30 ($36.77), with a volume of 17777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €34.80 ($36.25).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JST shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($72.92) price target on shares of JOST Werke in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($69.79) price target on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($73.96) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €71.00 ($73.96) target price on JOST Werke in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Get JOST Werke alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €38.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €41.08. The company has a market cap of $551.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JOST Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOST Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.