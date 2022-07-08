JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €205.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €205.00 ($213.54) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HNR1. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($156.25) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($177.08) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($181.25) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($202.08) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($192.71) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of FRA:HNR1 traded up €5.05 ($5.26) during trading on Friday, reaching €140.00 ($145.83). The stock had a trading volume of 133,943 shares. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($98.70) and a one year high of €116.37 ($121.22). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €140.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €154.00.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

