JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $385.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $395.00 to $385.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSLA. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $883.65.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $733.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.33 billion, a PE ratio of 99.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $731.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $881.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla has a 12 month low of $620.46 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

