JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

AMSSY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ams-OSRAM from CHF 15 to CHF 14 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ams-OSRAM from CHF 17.70 to CHF 13.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.77.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMSSY opened at $3.70 on Monday. ams-OSRAM has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.