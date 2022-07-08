JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Target Price to SEK 185

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 190 to SEK 185 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELUXY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cheuvreux raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a reduce rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from SEK 150 to SEK 200 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.67.

OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $57.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.16.

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

