JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Target Price to CHF 100

Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 124 to CHF 100 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MEDGF. UBS Group raised shares of Medacta Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Medacta Group from CHF 132 to CHF 125 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of MEDGF remained flat at $$124.00 during trading hours on Friday. Medacta Group has a 1 year low of $124.00 and a 1 year high of $124.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.86.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and neurosurgical medical devices Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

