JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Growth (LON:JPE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 947.65 ($11.48) and traded as low as GBX 919.60 ($11.14). JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Growth shares last traded at GBX 922.50 ($11.17), with a volume of 1,258 shares.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 946.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 999.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.00.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Growth’s payout ratio is currently 22.93%.
JPMorgan Elect plc - Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.
