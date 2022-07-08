JTC (LON:JTC) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 945 ($11.44) price target on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.05) price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of LON JTC opened at GBX 598 ($7.24) on Monday. JTC has a 12-month low of GBX 563 ($6.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 957.27 ($11.59). The company has a market cap of £891.38 million and a PE ratio of 2,980.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 669.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 758.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from JTC’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. JTC’s payout ratio is presently 34.75%.

In other JTC news, insider Wendy Holley purchased 13,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 760 ($9.20) per share, for a total transaction of £99,468.80 ($120,451.44). Also, insider Nigel Le Quesne acquired 30,062 shares of JTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 662 ($8.02) per share, with a total value of £199,010.44 ($240,991.09).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

