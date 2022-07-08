Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 75,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,009,300 shares.The stock last traded at $6.33 and had previously closed at $6.45.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 1,227.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,210,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after buying an additional 1,119,069 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 455.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 614,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 504,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 409.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 457,945 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 593,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 448,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,922,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,117,000 after acquiring an additional 433,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

