Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 75,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,009,300 shares.The stock last traded at $6.33 and had previously closed at $6.45.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
